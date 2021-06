PeerUp is pairing up and helping out Bruins who are looking to improve their mental health. With its UCLA chapter recently launched this quarter, PeerUp serves as a space for students to speak anonymously about their mental health journeys with peer supporters. As an intermediary between the student body and UCLA Counseling and Psychological Services, PeerUp addresses the barriers many students face in accessing mental health resources rather than replacing traditional therapy, said co-founder and third-year psychology student Carrie Lee. Lee said in a 20 to 40-minute Zoom or text conversation, a student can talk to a peer who may have experienced similar struggles and can empathize with them.