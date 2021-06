Western Europe shouldn’t have been so stunned by the incident, says Deutsche Welle’s Romanian Service:. “The West, which is as ‘progressive’ as it’s cowardly and boastful, did not take heed to the Baltic, Polish, Czech and Slovak leaders, nor to the Ukrainians, who’re wrongly being stored out of Nato, nor to the opposition in Belarus. As a result of inoculated by a century of expertise with Bolshevism, Japanese Europeans know all about communism, fascism and the tyrannies of the East. … So we should ask not whether or not there shall be one other act of barbarism and state terror, however the place; which journalists shall be kidnapped and tortured, which free press shall be delivered to its knees, which dissidents and bloggers shall be crushed and killed.”