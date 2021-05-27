Cancel
Everett, WA

Comment: Paying to vaccinate might work, but is it ethical?

Opinion Commentary Coronavirus outbreak
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA financial shot in the arm could be just what is needed for Americans unsure about vaccination. On May 12, the Republican governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, announced five $1 million lottery prizes for those who are vaccinated. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, younger citizens are being enticed to get the shot with $100 savings bonds, and a state university in North Carolina is offering students who get vaccinated a chance to win the cost of housing. Many companies are paying vaccinated employees more money through bonuses or extra paid time off.

The Oregonian

Are COVID-19 vaccine incentives -- $1 million jackpots, say -- ethical?

A financial shot in the arm could be just what is needed for Americans unsure about COVID-19 vaccination. On May 12, 2021, the Republican governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, announced five $1 million lottery prizes for those who are vaccinated. Oregon followed on Friday with one $1 million prize and some lesser prizes. Meanwhile, in West Virginia, younger citizens are being enticed to get the shot with $100 savings bonds, and a state university in North Carolina is offering students who get vaccinated a chance to win the cost of housing. Many companies are paying vaccinated employees more money through bonuses or extra paid time off.
LEtter to the Editor: Urge companies to make ethical vaccines

The COVID-19 vaccine was never meant to be a forced vaccine but I’m hearing from people who are being pressured to get vaccinated by friends, family, and work. For anyone who wants to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines, I highly recommend reading the online article entitled, “The Morality of Receiving Abortion-Derived Vaccines” by Fr. Leon Pereira, O.P., who is a medical doctor and moral theologian.
OPINION | OTHERS SAY: More carrots might work

Covid-19 cases are falling around the country, and that's worth celebrating. When vaccines initially began rolling out around the country, demand far outstripped supply. In mid-April, the U.S. averaged around 3.4 million doses of vaccine per day. By the week of May 9, the average had fallen to 2.19 million doses per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The number is continuing to drop. In many states, pharmacies and clinics are accepting walk-ins for covid-19 vaccinations.
Consent Laws Could Prevent Covid Vaccines For Some Kids

Also, the CDC announces guidelines for children at summer camps and a roundup of how various states are doing on getting vaccines to its citizens. Nearly a half-million foster children in the U.S. and unaccompanied migrant teens at the southern border could be prevented from receiving coronavirus vaccines because of federal and state consent laws that require a parent or guardian’s approval. Regulators authorized emergency use of one Covid-19 shot in kids as young as 12 this month, accelerating the Biden administration’s broad immunization plans and school reopening plans. But that created unintended consequences for at-risk children: Because the vaccine, from Pfizer, has not received full regulatory approval, it has a murky status compared to the battery of routine vaccinations recommended by federal agencies. That means kids in many states can only receive it with a parent or guardian’s consent — a hurdle that’s impossible to meet for many children separated from their biological parents. (Owermohle, 5/30)
Comment: There’s no patriotism in refusing covid vaccine

The coronavirus vaccine seems to be making our nation weirder. No, not like a side effect after the injection. I mean, our behavior around the vaccine is making some Americans act in bizarre and irrational ways, whether it is even in our bodies. The nation stopped to give a Memorial...
Column: Paying people to get vaccinated is working, but should rewards be necessary?

Seems we’ve discovered the way to make Americans get their COVID-19 vaccinations — Bribe them. This newfound knowledge should have all sorts of future applications as officials across Illinois and the nation tout the use of the carrot method of rewarding those who once shied from getting inoculated. If bribes work with Illinois pols, who’s to question the use for your average anti-vaxer Janes and Joes or those just too lazy to make the “All in Illinois” effort?
Ask Us: Readers seek more clarity on vaccination data

SALISBURY — While others have received their COVID-19 vaccines in the boundaries Rowan County, data maintained by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and regularly reported by the Post only includes residents. Readers asked for more clarity about vaccination data reported by the Post. After the Rowan County...
Cannabis Legalization Could Lead to Health Disparities in Women of Reproductive Age

Newswise — New Jersey and several other states across the country have legalized recreational cannabis. “This is the perfect time to consider repealing policies that criminalize pregnant women for substance use and instead focus on health education, treatment and supporting research that will develop regulatory policies that protect the health of mothers and their children,” says Qiana L. Brown, an assistant professor at the Rutgers School of Public Health and Rutgers School of Social Work.
Munson Minutes: COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

Munson Minutes: Should I Get a Vaccine if I Can Still Get COVID-19? Why are some vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19? Was that expected? And should it matter in your decision to receive a COVID-19 vaccine? In this premier episode of Munson Healthcare’s Munson Minutes, Rebecca Kuchar, System Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications, addresses a few important vaccine efficacy questions with Joe Santangelo, MD, Munson Healthcare Chief Quality and Safety Officer.
Big Country News

Washington State Department of Health Launches Mobile Vaccination Service Called "Care-A-Van" to Increase Vaccine Access

OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, June 1, the Washington State Department of Health launched a new mobile vaccine service called “Care-A-Van” that will deliver vaccines to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. DOH is working closely to support community partners and local health jurisdictions to increase vaccine access for priority communities, which include:
The two key reasons people refuse to have a Covid vaccine

The main concerns of people who are hesitant about getting a coronavirus jab are around the vaccines being safe or necessary, according to research. People who were uncertain about getting a jab, or who were unwilling or unable, had given “considerable thought” to the prospect and were not ‘anti-vaccers’, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.
Labor Law: It is legal for businesses to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations

As vaccines are now broadly available to most U.S. workers, questions remain about whether employers can mandate vaccinations and require that employees show proof of vaccination. Businesses, in most cases, can require employees receive a vaccination. Last month, for instance, a Texas hospital system with 26,000 employees was among the...
‘Black Fungus’ Is Appearing in People with COVID-19: What to Know

A typically rare fungal infection called mucormycosis has surged in India recently, primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19. Experts say this type of fungal infection is extremely rare and that it may be affecting people whose immune systems have been damaged by the coronavirus. Experts say the use of steroid...
The U.S. Is Entering a New COVID-19 Vaccination Crisis

In the past three weeks, every adult in the U.S. has become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, which are now widely available in most parts of the country. Yet there has been an alarming decline in the number of Americans showing up to get vaccinated, even though less than half of the population has received even a single dose. While data on the progress of the vaccine rollout are difficult to parse given the many moving pieces, this is almost certainly a sign that a large number of adults remain vaccine hesitant.
Back to work with no masks or social distancing? California might allow it

With coronavirus cases plummeting and vaccinations hitting new milestones, California is considering a dramatic liberalization of COVID-19 safety rules that would allow workers to return without masks and social distancing as long as everyone is vaccinated. The push comes as employers are developing plans to bring back office workers after...