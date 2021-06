The self-organized ecosystem of multi-modal transport leads to unnecessary GHG emissions. It has been assessed that the transport sector contributes over one sixth of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) globally [1]. End-to-end supply chains usually involve multiple modes of transport and the cargoes carried are passing through different transport nodes. Transport is to a large extent operated within a self-organized ecosystem[2] (a network of innumerable operators that are impossible to hierarchically govern / steer) which requires coordination and synchronization between actors and modes of transport to be efficient and sustainable. Historically, such coordination and synchronisation has been challenging due to each involved actor having limited knowledge on upstream progress and disruptions. This has caused the supply chain industry to follow sub-optimized solutions jeopardizing overall energy efficiency and thus not deliver the potential of greener transport. Supply chain operators need to be able to expand their knowledge about the progress of shipments and possible disruptions to transport so that they can take timely actions as required. Decisions which tend to focus on optimizing the capital productivity of single organisations in the supply chain result in less energy efficiency for the whole or parts of the supply chain.[3]