Neptune spending up to $10K to investigate what's going on in public works department
NEPTUNE - Township leaders hired an independent investigator to review undisclosed issues within Neptune's Department of Public Works. Neptune Township Committee authorized up to $10,000 to hire Tinton Falls-based attorney Michael R. Burns to conduct "an independent investigation of prior disciplinary actions involving allegations of misconduct by employees of the Public Works Department," according to the resolution the board approved Monday night.