Neptune spending up to $10K to investigate what's going on in public works department

BERGENFIELD — Two months ago, the borough's Memorial Day Parade remained a nebulous proposition, tied up in the uncertain future of the coronavirus pandemic. But that didn't stop Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio from devising scenarios involving masks, no masks and various permutations of social distancing. "We knew we could cancel it if we had to," Amatorio said. But the town also had to be ready for the best-case scenario: lovely weather and free-ranging people and politicians.