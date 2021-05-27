Bonanzaville honoring veterans with exhibit and gathering
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Memorial Day is approaching so one local museum is commemorating our area’s veterans in a big way. Bonanzaville will begin the commemoration tonight with the landing of a UH-72A Lakota Helicopter. There will be a barbecue picnic prepared by veterans for veterans. The West Fargo High School Band will be performing. This is a free event for veterans and their families tonight from 5:30pm to 7:00pm. An entry ticket is required.www.valleynewslive.com