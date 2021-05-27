Bonanzaville honoring veterans with exhibit and gathering

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — You may notice an area in West Fargo is now a bit brighter. The City is hosting its first Color Fest. “Today is Color Fest….we’re here from 10 to 4. We have three artists with us today that have outlined designs and people are painting by numbers for those designs to make big community art pieces in our downtown, which we call the arts on Sheyenne, “City of West Fargo Economic Development Director, Lauren Orchard said.