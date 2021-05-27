Sons of Kemet – ‘Black to The Future’
(Impulse Records. Album review by Graham Spry) Shabaka Hutchings stays true to the traditional practise of artists on Impulse Records, such as Charles Mingus, Pharoah Sanders and John Coltrane, as he seeks – and finds- novel and imaginative solutions to the challenges arising from his creative striving. And what is remarkable is that he does this as leader of not just one but three excellent bands with very different line-ups and musical styles: The Comet Is Coming, Shabaka and the Ancestors and, of course, Sons of Kemet. Hutchings’ latest challenge is to voice the anger that followed the death of George Floyd and given visible and tangible expression by the Black Lives Matter movement; a challenge further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.londonjazznews.com