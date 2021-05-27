Sons of Kemet – ‘Black to The Future’

In the last several years, much has been said about a vibrant new jazz scene cohering in London. And in that timeframe, Shabaka Hutchings has often been positioned as the luminary and center of the scene, and understandably so. Hutchings is incredibly prolific, constantly putting out one release or another with one of this three projects. There’s Shabaka And The Ancestors, in which he collaborates with South African jazz musicians. There’s the Comet Is Coming, the psychedelic space voyage trio he has with Dan Leavers on synths and Max Hallett on drums. Then there’s Sons Of Kemet, his longest-running and perhaps most acclaimed project, who we last heard from in 2018, when they released Your Queen Is A Reptile.