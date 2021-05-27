Cancel
Imperva Data Privacy protects and reports on personal data across all data assets

Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImperva introduces a new data privacy solution to help organizations discover, identify and protect personal data in any on-prem, cloud, hybrid and multi-cloud environment. It has been years since the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was first introduced. Over that period, concerns over personal data privacy and security have grown dramatically and individuals worldwide are exercising their rights on how organizations handle their personal data.

www.helpnetsecurity.com
