Imperva Data Privacy protects and reports on personal data across all data assets

Process mining enables organizations to discover and analyze their actual processes using event data. Event data can be extracted from any information system supporting operational processes, e.g., SAP. Whereas the data inside such systems is protected using access control mechanisms, the extracted event data contain sensitive information that needs to be protected. This creates a new risk and a possible inhibitor for applying process mining. Therefore, privacy issues in process mining become increasingly important. Several privacy preservation techniques have been introduced to mitigate possible attacks against static event data published only once. However, to keep the process mining results up-to-date, event data need to be published continuously. For example, a new log is created at the end of each week. In this paper, we elaborate on the attacks which can be launched against continuously publishing anonymized event data by comparing different releases, so-called correspondence attacks. Particularly, we focus on group-based privacy preservation techniques and show that provided privacy requirements can be degraded exploiting correspondence attacks. We apply the continuous event data publishing scenario to existing real-life event logs and report the anonymity indicators before and after launching the attacks.