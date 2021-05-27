Minimalist Approximate Timepieces
The 'Circa' concept watch has been designed by Kayvan Khimsaria as an accessory that takes a decidedly more approximate approach to the process of keeping time. The watch is characterized by its all-black design that will indicate the time to the wearer in the form of illuminated dots that indicate the hour as well as the 15-minute points. This will let the wearer know the approximate time, but doesn't allow for precise timekeeping to encourage the wearer to focus less on the clock and more on the task at hand.www.trendhunter.com