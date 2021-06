Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar fell during the trading session on Tuesday to reach down towards the $1.20 level. That being said, the market continues to find a lot of support in that general vicinity, so I am not surprised at all to see a bit of a hammer at this point. It is also worth noting that the $1.20 level is an area that has been important more than once, so the question now is whether or not we are trying to build up some type of basing pattern.