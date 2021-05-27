Early detection of sleep disorder helps high schooler
Many know from experience that a rough night’s sleep can have a big impact on the next day. For individuals with sleep disorders, securing quality sleep is an ongoing challenge. Many suffer needlessly simply because they go undiagnosed or are unaware that a solution exists. For individuals under the age of 18, obtaining a proper diagnosis and tools to work through a given condition are paramount for long-term quality of life.www.ourmidland.com