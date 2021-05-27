Reader: Critical Race Theory is not Marxist

"Critical Race Theory," which has been around for 50 years, seems to be another dog whistle used by the right to deny that racism exists in America. The theory itself is not Marxist, and actually is against liberalism. It would be fabulous if we were all color-blind, but the first thing we notice about a fellow human being IS their skin color. We need to accept that and then figure out how to treat everyone as equally as possible. Pretending that being white is not an advantage here in America seems to me to be another attempt by white nationalists to hang onto power. Look at the treatment of people of color-by police, by politicians, by people in power.