Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Reader: Critical Race Theory is not Marxist

By Letter to the editor
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

"Critical Race Theory," which has been around for 50 years, seems to be another dog whistle used by the right to deny that racism exists in America. The theory itself is not Marxist, and actually is against liberalism. It would be fabulous if we were all color-blind, but the first thing we notice about a fellow human being IS their skin color. We need to accept that and then figure out how to treat everyone as equally as possible. Pretending that being white is not an advantage here in America seems to me to be another attempt by white nationalists to hang onto power. Look at the treatment of people of color-by police, by politicians, by people in power.

www.ourmidland.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marxist#Critical Race Theory#Critical Theory#Liberalism#Human Race#Politicians#Human Skin#White Nationalists#People#Roots#America#Blacks#Skin Color#Today#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Amazon
Related
Oak Harbor, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Critical Race Theory mandate will destroy innocence

Gov. Jay Inslee recently bypassed all school boards and parents by signing into law a measure that will mandate so-called “Critical Race Theory” training of public school faculty. Of course, the children will be exposed to this nonsense. That’s the whole idea. It will destroy the innocence of many children...
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

State superintendent stands against Critical Race Theory

Take notice, Wyoming. Two weeks ago, the Biden administration proposed a rule that, among other things, attempts to transform a long-standing grant program aimed at improving U.S. History and Civics education in K-12 into a push to divide our students and country. The program is voluntary and prioritizes states that...
Congress & Courtsnbc16.com

GOP lawmakers go after critical race theory in schools. But what is critical race theory?

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Critical race theory has become a culture war issue throughout schools, as Republican state lawmakers introduce legislation around the topic. “It informs people about systemic oppressions and inequalities, because these are realities in our 21st Century times, from racial profiling, stop and frisk policies, knees on backs, knees on necks,” said Dr. Jonathan Chism, co-editor of Critical Race Studies Across Disciplines.
MinoritiesPosted by
CBS News

Battle over critical race theory and how to teach children about race

U.S. educators are grappling with how to address race and its impact on all areas of our society in the classroom. One academic tool is critical race theory, which has come under fire from many on the right. Anti-racist organizer and steering committee member for Black Lives Matter at School Okaikor Aryee-Price spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what critical race theory is and the debate over how to teach about racism.
MinoritiesChico Enterprise-Record

Uncomfortable history can’t be whitewashed | Letter to the Editor

The latest entry in the never-ending list of Republican scare tactics to fire up their base (see also MS-13, George Soros, immigrant caravans, etc.) is Critical Race Theory. Colleen Waugh provided an excellent synopsis of the right-wing talking points, and, as with much of the material coming from the conservative side these days, most of it was false. CRT doesn’t discount “truth,” or call for America to be “dismantled,” it merely asks us to acknowledge that our country’s long struggle to overcome its racist beginnings is far from over.
SocietyArkansas Online

OPINION | BRADLEY GITZ: Equity is Marxism

Much of world history over the past couple centuries or so involved a struggle between two belief systems--Marxism and capitalist democracy--which was essentially a struggle for primacy between the state (Marxism) and the individual (capitalist democracy). This was also a contest over which values should prevail--individual liberty at the expense...
MinoritiesThe Day

What race, privilege and education really mean

Education or indoctrination? That's the big question at the core of the hullabaloo over "critical race theory," and you don't have to be a conservative to worry about it. You only have to be a parent. The concept of critical race theory, or CRT, has been widely roasted by conservative...
Relationshipsdbknews.com

Letter to the Editor

On “It’s wrong to hold morally repugnant values. It’s also wrong to date someone who does.“. I find this article lacking in intellect as it embraces the primal tribalism that I feel has invaded American politics in the past decade. The article discusses performative activism and criticizes people who pursue romantic relationships with those who disagree with their morals and values. But in its criticism, I feel this piece vilifies and shames those who are willing to look beyond political spectrums deemed acceptable by society when it comes to selecting a romantic partner. In my opinion, such people exhibit high levels of maturity as they are not viewing and judging people through the shallow lens of political ideology.
Minoritiesgilad.online

The American Left, the Jewish Question and the Repetition Compulsion

A few days ago, Ynet (the biggest Israeli media outlet) reported that the American progressive movement has come to acknowledge the problematic role of its Jewish elements. The Israeli outlet revealed that in the eyes of emerging progressive circles within the American left, Jews are perceived as “white oppressors” at the core of America’s social injustice. The Ynet report is based on a recent study made by Dafna Kaufman, an analyst at the Israeli Reut institute.
MinoritiesPosted by
Simplemost

Racists Phrases You Might Not Realize Are Offensive

In a very real way, the words we use every day can reinforce racist stereotypes, even if that is not our intention. American language is unfortunately packed with phrases that have their origins in racism, and quite a few sayings that are still common have a loaded racist history. But...
MinoritiesBozeman Daily Chronicle

Letter to the editor: We must teach the difficult lessons of our history

The recent ban on teaching critical race theory by Attorney General Austin Knudsen and supported by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen is a mistake. Critical race theory is over 40 years old. It is the idea that racism is a social construct and is not based on people merely being prejudiced or about skin color alone, but that it has been purposefully embedded in legal systems and policies over the course of our nation’s history. Though difficult to admit, this is simply true. Examples abound: the GI bill being denied to veterans of color after WWII, redlining, voting restrictions, Jim Crow, to name just a few. Our country has been ignoring the facts for too long and making the history we teach in our K-12 classrooms accurate (if uncomfortable) is the only way to move beyond the racial inequities that we still live with in America today.
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Recent letter was racist distortion of facts

In the interest of brevity I will keep this short. When you print the nakedly racist distortion of facts as presented by Mr. Votendahl in his recent letter, you do a disservice to your readers. Thoughtful, spirited, even provocative discussion should be welcomed. But allowing someone to present a manipulation...
Minoritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Opinion: Red states are trying to ignore bitter truths about our history

We should not ban teaching critical race theory in schools. Re “Tennessee bans teaching critical race theory in schools” (May 25): Tennessee is added to a list of red states that enacted similar laws teaching an alternative reality in American history. In another article in the same issue, Kevin McCarthy states the Holocaust was “the greatest atrocity committed in history.”
Pittsburgh, PAPitt News

‘Tell the truth’: Eddie Glaude speaks on racism at CRSP event

According to Eddie Glaude Jr., professor and chair of Princeton University’s African American studies department, racial inequality isn’t the consequence of “random events,” and the nation should admit to its racist laws and decisions and be “deliberate” in rooting out such efforts. “Racial inequality isn’t the result of random events,...
Tucson, AZKOLD-TV

Tulsa Race Massacre leads to conversation about Critical Race Theory education

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tulsa Race Massacre is a moment in history that experts say is often overlooked. One century ago, what was known as “Black Wall Street” was destroyed by a white mob and up to 300 black people were killed. It was a very grim time in American history but a piece of history that experts say should not be overlooked.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

Understanding the debate surrounding Critical Race Theory in the classroom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Critical Race Theory in the classroom. It’s a hot topic among local parents and President Biden. It seems like everyone is starting to form their own opinions on Critical Race Theory. If you take a look through Twitter you can see a lot of big-name politicians chiming in with their thoughts. We’ve seen several Republican leaders from across the country urge school districts not to bring it to the classroom.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: What a Times editorial on antisemitism got wrong about Jews

To the editor: I applaud your timely editorial condemning antisemitic attacks. Unfortunately, what we are seeing is that many will condemn antisemitism only when it emanates from white nationalists. I am grateful that you specifically cite the violent antisemitism caused by those who claim to be liberating Palestine. The violence perpetrated upon the Jewish community proves that anti-Zionism is indeed antisemitism.
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

2022's war over racism

With or without Donald J. Trump atop the party, the Republican strategy for the 2022 elections and beyond virtually assures race — and racism — will be central to political debate for years to come. Why it matters: In an era when every topic seems to turn quickly to race,...