BTS star RM says Friends ‘had a big hand in teaching me English’

BTS rapper and songwriter Kim Namjoon, better known as RM , has said that the NBC sitcom Friends helped him learn to speak English.

The best-selling Korean pop group appeared on the newly released Friends reunion special, as one of several celebrity guests to voice their admiration for the series.

Sitting alongside his BTS bandmates, RM said: “My mom bought me the DVDs of the whole series when I was in elementary school.

“ Friends really had a big hand in teaching me English, and the show really taught me the things about life and true friendship.”

The rest of BTS then said “we love Friends ” in unison.

Among the other celebrities to appear on Friends: The Reunion were David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga.

On the special, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they almost had an off-camera romance , and Matthew Perry said he experienced “nightly” fears about performing on the show.

Elsewhere on the reunion special, LeBlanc explained to viewers how a drunken incident the night before his audition for Friends helped land him the role of Joey, and Schwimmer failed to remember one of the series’ classic episodes .

Watch Friends: The Reunion on Sky One and streaming service NOW from Thursday 27 May.

You can read The Independent ’s four-star review of the special here .