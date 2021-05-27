Flash Flood Watch issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 04:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson and Saline. * Until 8 AM CDT this morning * A couple of areas of thunderstorms will move through the area early this morning. These will produce areas of heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding.