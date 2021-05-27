Cancel
Gage County, NE

Flash Flood Watch issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 04:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson and Saline. * Until 8 AM CDT this morning * A couple of areas of thunderstorms will move through the area early this morning. These will produce areas of heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Related
Pawnee County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pawnee, Richardson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pawnee; Richardson SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN RICHARDSON AND EAST CENTRAL PAWNEE COUNTIES UNTIL 1030 PM CDT At 1001 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southeast of Table Rock, or 19 miles northwest of Sabetha, moving northeast at 20 mph. Nickel size hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Humboldt. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern Nebraska.
Jefferson County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern Nebraska.
Jefferson County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 20:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for southeastern Nebraska.
Gage County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Lancaster, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Lancaster; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Northeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Northwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 538 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Crete, or 20 miles southwest of Lincoln, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crete, Wilber, Hickman, De Witt, Cortland, Clatonia, Hallam, Roca, Sprague, Stagecoach State Recreation Area, Walnut Creek Recreation Area, Olive Creek State Recreation Area and Bluestem State Recreation Area. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Saline County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Saline; Seward SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SEWARD AND NORTHWESTERN SALINE COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 422 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gresham to 4 miles south of York. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Seward, Friend, Utica, Beaver Crossing, Staplehurst, Garland, Bee, Goehner, Cordova and Tamora. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 366 and 379.
Gage County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Gage, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LANCASTER AND NORTHWESTERN GAGE COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hallam, or 17 miles north of Beatrice, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hickman, De Witt, Cortland, Clatonia, Hallam and Stagecoach State Recreation Area. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH