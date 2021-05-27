Special Weather Statement issued for Meade, Seward, Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Ford; Gray; Kiowa; Meade The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ford County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Kiowa County in south central Kansas Northeastern Meade County in southwestern Kansas East central Gray County in southwestern Kansas Northern Clark County in southwestern Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Ensign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and spotter reported. Quarter size hail was reported 2 miles northwest of Dodge City at 532 PM IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dodge City, Bucklin, Minneola, Mullinville, Ford, Ensign, Bloom, Clark State Lake, Kingsdown, Wright and Ft. Dodge. This new warning will replace the previous warning for western Ford and northeaster Gray County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH