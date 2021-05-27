Cancel
Meade County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Meade, Seward, Stevens by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 03:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Meade; Seward; Stevens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SEWARD...SOUTHWESTERN MEADE AND SOUTHEASTERN STEVENS COUNTIES UNTIL 500 AM CDT At 405 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Tyrone, or 12 miles southwest of Liberal, moving northeast at 55 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Liberal, Kismet, Meade State Park, Hayne and Plains.

Stevens County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Stevens by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Stevens A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR STEVENS COUNTY At 1021 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles west of Moscow to 10 miles north of Hooker, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hugoton, Moscow, Woods and Cave. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Clark County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Ford, Gray, Kiowa, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-05 17:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-05 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clark; Ford; Gray; Kiowa; Meade The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ford County in southwestern Kansas Southwestern Kiowa County in south central Kansas Northeastern Meade County in southwestern Kansas East central Gray County in southwestern Kansas Northern Clark County in southwestern Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of Ensign, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated and spotter reported. Quarter size hail was reported 2 miles northwest of Dodge City at 532 PM IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dodge City, Bucklin, Minneola, Mullinville, Ford, Ensign, Bloom, Clark State Lake, Kingsdown, Wright and Ft. Dodge. This new warning will replace the previous warning for western Ford and northeaster Gray County. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH