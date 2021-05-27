Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake County, IN

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Porter by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 22:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-29 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Lake; Porter BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IN and Porter Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves will build up to 9 feet Friday afternoon.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Porter County, IN
County
Lake County, IN
City
Porter, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Shoreline#Beach Hazards Statement#Breakwalls#Lake Michigan Beaches#Potential Beach Closures#Porter Counties#Dangerous Currents#Waves#Jetties#Severity#Target Area#Piers#Authorities#Inexperienced Swimmers#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Jasper County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 04:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures from 34 to 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. Mainly in low-lying areas and along river valleys. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Lake County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lake, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 19:21:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Newton FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE, SOUTHEASTERN COOK, GRUNDY, NORTHERN KANKAKEE, WILL, NORTHERN JASPER, LAKE IN, NORTHEASTERN NEWTON AND PORTER COUNTIES Rain has ended for several hours across the Advisory area. Flood waters are receding or have receded. Some standing water in fields, elevated creeks and streams, and flooded ditches may still continue for a short time late this afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Porter County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:35:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Porter FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON, EAST CENTRAL LA SALLE, SOUTHEASTERN COOK, GRUNDY, NORTHERN KANKAKEE, WILL, NORTHERN JASPER, LAKE IN, NORTHEASTERN NEWTON AND PORTER COUNTIES Rain has ended for several hours across the Advisory area. Flood waters are receding or have receded. Some standing water in fields, elevated creeks and streams, and flooded ditches may still continue for a short time late this afternoon. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.