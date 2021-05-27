Freeze Watch issued for Brown, Campbell, Corson, Day, Edmunds, Marshall, McPherson by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Corson; Day; Edmunds; Marshall; McPherson; Roberts; Walworth FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In South Dakota, Walworth, Roberts, Corson, Day, McPherson, Campbell, Marshall, Brown and Edmunds Counties. In Minnesota, Traverse County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov