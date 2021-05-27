Cancel
Cook County, IL

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL, Northern Cook, and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...Through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www.cpdbeaches.com. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Waves will build up to 11 feet tonight.

