REED CITY – Dylan Schebil has had a unique junior season track for Reed City’s track and field team. Schebil has been a thrower for the Coyotes and proven himself to be among the best in the Central State Activities Association Gold Division. In a league quad at Reed City, he had a personal record in the shotput at 40 feet, 3 inches. He was fifth in the CSAA Gold Conference meet at RCHS.