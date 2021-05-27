Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Old Forge, NY

Travel 2021 | Old Forge: A water-sports wonderland — plus restaurants, wineries and old-fashioned hardware stores

By Deanna Fox
Daily Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpon hearing the name Old Forge, throngs of millennials will immediately sing “Enchanted Forest Water Safarriiii, where the fun never stops (dun dun.)” The Pavlovian response is deeply embedded within the psyche of those raised in upstate New York, where Old Forge was synonymous with school and family trips to said water park, but the charming town, tucked in an isolated portion of the Adirondacks on Route 28, is more than just water slides.

dailygazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Maine, NY
City
Old Forge, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Mountain Biking#High And Low#Red Wine#Italian Wine#Time Travel#Pavlovian#The Fulton Chain Of Lakes#Dunn S Boat Service#Old Forge Hardware Store#A Northern Light#Pancake House#Big Moose Lake#Life Arts#Wineries#Old Timey Hardware Stores#Wonderland#Water Park#Seasonal Locals#Gourmet Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Costco
Country
Egypt
Related
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Restaurantsspectrumlocalnews.com

WNY restaurant owners hopeful after midnight curfew lifted for outdoor dining

As of Monday, New York State has officially lifted the midnight curfew for outdoor dining. It's welcome news for hard-hit restaurant and bar owners across the state. The outdoor patio at Santora's Pizza Pub & Grill location on Transit Rd. is under construction right now, but it should be finished in a couple of weeks. And once it's done, and now that the outdoor dining curfew has ended, the owner expects big business from people who want to stay out later to grab dinner and drinks.
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Herkimer County, NYObserver-Dispatch

Asparagus is a seasonal favorite. How to clean, prep, cook

Asparagus has been cultivated for culinary and medicinal purposes for more than 2,000 years according to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Versatile and healthy, it can be eaten raw or cooked, and is used fresh, frozen or canned and is generally available from April through June. Asparagus can be used...
Indian Lake, NYadirondackalmanack.com

Looking for fellow trackers

“Do you know where to find people who are involved in the science and “hobby”Or practice of animal tracking? Some trackers are hunters, but most are not. I am a person who has always enjoyed looking at tracks and sign for the story they tell, but in the past 3 years I have dug deeper into the techniques of positive ID and deeper knowledge through some amazing books, and going on tracking walks with experts. I have the 120 year old family farmhouse in Indian Lake and find unlimited places for remarkable tracking walks.”
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Saranac, NYadirondackalmanack.com

A bag of hammers

This spring, I paddled out across Kiwassa Lake to see the volunteers at Lean2Rescue put the finishing touches on a newly restored lean-to shelter. They had moved it, piece by piece, from Middle Saranac Lake, so they could replace the roof and some rotting logs at the base. And they left in its place a new lean-to for Middle Saranac.
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Essex County, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

The secret to addressing Adirondack overuse

The Adirondacks have long been a mecca for outdoor recreation, but over the past several years the increase in visitor use has been nothing short of overwhelming. I know this mainly from friends and colleagues who live and work there, trying to protect its special values, but I also know it from where I lived and worked for 34 years at Acadia National Park, where the park and island communities are trying to cope with the very same and very recent flood tide of people at an already very popular destination. How can you protect the Adirondacks’ natural resource base, continue to provide spectacular visitor experiences and have thriving communities that retain the quality of life that most residents want, those tangible and intangible values that those who live in places like Acadia and the Adirondacks cherish?
Saranac Lake, NYAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Pollinator-Mobile crew will deliver 11 gardens for bees and butterflies

SARANAC LAKE — This summer, AdkAction’s Mobile Pollinator Garden Trailer (affectionately known as the Pollinator-Mobile) will rove the Adirondacks, planting community pollinator gardens and leaving blooms, bees and butterflies in its wake. Eleven new garden sites in and around the Adirondacks have been chosen to receive gardens as part of...