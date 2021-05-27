Travel 2021 | Old Forge: A water-sports wonderland — plus restaurants, wineries and old-fashioned hardware stores
Upon hearing the name Old Forge, throngs of millennials will immediately sing “Enchanted Forest Water Safarriiii, where the fun never stops (dun dun.)” The Pavlovian response is deeply embedded within the psyche of those raised in upstate New York, where Old Forge was synonymous with school and family trips to said water park, but the charming town, tucked in an isolated portion of the Adirondacks on Route 28, is more than just water slides.dailygazette.com