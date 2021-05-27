10 Best Concerts of the Week: The Crystal Method, Ishi, Paul Cauthen and More

We've got an eclectic mix of talent hitting the stages of North Texas this weekend. Thursday kicks us off with a night of rock at Gas Monkey Bar 'n' Grill while things get busy (child) with The Crystal Method over at It'll DO. Rap, punk and electro-funk come to Deep Ellum Friday night in the form of Rakim Al-Jabbaar, From Parts Unknown and Ishi as they take the stages of Trees, Three Links and Ruins, respectively. Brave Little Howl will also be keeping it mellow on Greenville Avenue that night at Sundown at Granada. Saturday, there's an opportunity for electronic music fans to catch a movie and see a show at The Texas Theatre. If that's not your scene, Aaron Watson will be bringing the good times over at Billy Bob's Texas. Cowpunk legends Hickoids will tear things up Sunday evening in Dallas while future country music legend Paul Cauthen gets down to business in Fort Worth. Do you ever wish you were four people in one? We especially do this weekend.