ThrowbackTimes Madrid: Novak Djokovic joins Rafael Nadal on 33 titles

By JOVICA ILIC
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After three mediocre results at Masters 1000 series in 2019, Novak Djokovic found his A-game in Madrid, beating Taylor Fritz, Jeremy Chardy, Dominici Thiem and Stefanos Tsitsipas for the second trophy of the season. Novak took down Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 32 minutes in the title match, controlling the pace from start to finish to conquer Masters 1000 crown number 33 and join Rafael Nadal at the top of the list.

