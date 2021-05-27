Cancel
The Southern on 8th rises to fill a void in Clermont | Review

By Amy Drew Thompson, Orlando Sentinel
The waffles were fine. The chicken? Divine. Amy Drew Thompson/Orlando Sentinel

The presentation on the house-candied bacon hanger ($7) at The Southern on 8th is supposed to be cute. And it is. Long, meaty strips of bacon rock on tiny clips, syrupy drippings collecting on its custom base.

So, when my companion observed that it “had a bit of a Texas-chainsaw vibe,” I laughed. Because that was sort of true, too (if you’ve seen the ’70s-era horror flick, you know). It also looked pretty tasty. But it was cold.

I figured this was happenstance. Lots of tables had them on the busy, brunchy Sunday I showed up. It likely sat a tad long in the window. Perhaps the kitchen made a few ahead in anticipation. It was clearly popular.

“No, we serve it cold,” the Darren Johnson told me. He’s a partner in this newish downtown eatery, which opened in December. “Was it your expectation that it would be hot?”

It was. At least warm. I told him so. Said expectation happened mostly when I saw the strips clipped onto the contraption. I’ve had room-temp candied bacon in the past. In my experience, it’s hard. Crispy. Served in a jar like sugary meat crackers. Or crumbled on things. It’d crack like ribbon candy if you tried to hang it on a clothesline.

The Southern’s version is a chewy affair. I took most of it home and crisped it up for a turkey sandwich add-in the following day. And yet, it was darling. Just the thing another companion said when she met me for dinner a few days later.

“This place is darling!” she exclaimed.

I smiled.

“Darling” is a common-use adjective for this particular colleague of mine. I find it charming and Southern. She is both of these things. And so, I thought it apt that she come with.

“Southern” is right in the place’s name. Darling? That was earned — with its warm, clean vibe, historic Clermont imagery and hey, there’s a bourbon list, too.

Despite the cute-but-cold candied bacon, that brunch was enjoyable. The porch was lovely. Beyond it, was a stretch of patio that Johnson calls “the chat ‘n’ chill.” (This also is darling.) The area extends the restaurant’s outdoor footprint even further. A gent with a guitar serenaded guests with soft rock. Ceiling fans whirred lazily. Servers, on the other hand, were anything but.

At ours’ suggestion, I grabbed up the gin-based Southern Revival ($10), dead on the mark with peach- and blueberry-tinged herbaceousness. Pretty, too — the mint garnish spa-like on the nose. Even on the porch, I was chill. Later, on the phone, Johnson was chatty.

The Southern on 8th isn’t his first venture in the area — he and his partners opened the Clermont Brewing Company in June 2019 — but it does something that venue doesn’t, and that was done with purpose.

“We’re really filling a void in Clermont in having a more upscale dining experience versus all of the more casual things available downtown,” says Johnson. “We settled on doing something contemporary, on the hipper, Southern side of things and really wanted to create an adult guest experience. ”

And they’ve done that with what seemed a solid craft cocktail program on both visits.

“Southern women don’t drink,” a girlfriend from Tennessee told me once. “We sip. A lot.”

There was a lot to love about sipping both cocktails that came to our dinner table. Her Southern classic old fashioned ($12) and my Southern sour ($11) both hit the mark, the latter a summery porch pounder of high order.

We paired these with something regular readers know I try everywhere: fish dip. A departure from the Florida classic, it was warm and creamy with crab and fish, pimento cheese and pepper jelly ($12). It was a win. Reminiscent of spinach-artichoke dip but smoother, it can join me and that Legent bourbon on the porch anytime.

“We didn’t want to be a glorified Cracker Barrel,” Johnson joked. “More like Charleston meets the Florida Gulf Coast. Fresh seafood, plus traditional country foods.”

They do have at least one thing in common with Cracker Barrel. The menu’s pretty darn big. It had 15 entrees the night I was there (13 on the brunch roster), plus specials, nine side options and six under the soup and salad header.

“The idea was to not pigeonhole ourselves into one little thing, widen the funnel as much as we can,” Johnson said, noting that earlier on, the menu was even larger. “It’s a scratch kitchen, and it will continue to evolve based on guest feedback. We’ve tried to add in some healthier dishes and value-driven items. We want to be a destination,” he says.

Based on the brunch crowd — they’d only just spun it up before my visit — they’re hitting that goal. The place was packed. Make a reservation.

The waffles on The Southern’s chicken and waffles ($14) were fine, but that chicken? Divine. Two crispy breasts, juicy and nicely seasoned. My yogurt, fruit and house granola bowl ($10) was good, the granola in particular (it’s sweet, though; get the honey on the side). But that chicken gave me order envy.

I am largely a French toast traditionalist, so I was delighted when someone ordered their peach stuffed cornflake coated version ($13), featuring two doorstop-sized wedges. The brioche was billed as vanilla-custard dipped — I worried for sogginess — but it was airy and lovely, crisp cornflakes and light citrus notes (perhaps in the peach-lemon mascarpone filling?) added texture and aroma.

At dinner, though, the dip and drinks were the big highlights. My friend’s grilled brie and bosc pear sandwich ($17) was melty on buttery-crisp sourdough but bland. (Hand-cut fries were on point.) The shrimp and grits presented nicely on thick, cheesy grits and chorizo-flavorful pan broth, but tough, tasteless shrimp left us wanting — especially for $24.

My mind went back to that brunch-time chicken. There was a bone-in, buttermilk, Southern-fried version on the dinner menu. Alabama Southern wings under the app section. I’d try these on a return visit.

Because if I found myself in Clermont again, I would return. And if I lived on that side of town, The Southern’s finer attributes — and commitment to customer feedback and evolution — would be enough to keep me there, exploring the menu for finds with bourbon in hand, rather than make the long drive downtown for something comparable.

The Southern on 8th is filling that void. Especially in the bites-and-bar department.

And on that note, Johnson told me plans for a speakeasy are in the works, for a fun, Florida-rare facet of this downtown venue: its basement.

Cellar doors. Secret passwords. Sexy cocktails. All of it sounds darling — and like potential fun for you and yours.

If you go: 801 W. Montrose St. in Clermont; 352-394-7777; thesouthernon8th.com

Find me on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @amydroo or on the OSFoodie Instagram account @orlando.foodie or email me at amthompson@orlandosentinel.com .

