If you asked whether mobile gaming would overthrow PC or console gaming a decade ago, the answer would have been a swift and resounding “No.” However, times have changed, and so have the markets and user demands that dictate whether an industry is worth investing in or not. With reports such as when Activision revealed that in-game purchases for hit mobile game Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) have reached more than $1 billion and with more than 500 million downloads worldwide, it’s easy to see that the PC and console gaming Industry might be in trouble.