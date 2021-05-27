France Imposes 7-Day Quarantine On UK Visitors; Could Affect Cannes Attendees

The French government has imposed a seven-day self-isolation period on visitors arriving from the UK, which will come into effect on May 31. The move was made in response to concerns over the so-called ‘Indian variant’ (B.1.617.2), which has seen rising cases in the UK in recent weeks and has been found to be more transmissible than other forms of the virus. However, a recent study found that two injections of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines protected against the Indian variant as effectively as others.