France Imposes 7-Day Quarantine On UK Visitors; Could Affect Cannes Attendees

By Tom Grater
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
The French government has imposed a seven-day self-isolation period on visitors arriving from the UK, which will come into effect on May 31. The move was made in response to concerns over the so-called ‘Indian variant’ (B.1.617.2), which has seen rising cases in the UK in recent weeks and has been found to be more transmissible than other forms of the virus. However, a recent study found that two injections of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines protected against the Indian variant as effectively as others.

