PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Dash 4 Diabetes is back again this year for another run/walk to help raise money for the American Diabetes Association. The run began in June 2009 as a way to spread awareness of diabetes in the Punxsutawney community. The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, in the 11th year, the race is back again for those to show support for research into hopefully finding a cure for diabetes.