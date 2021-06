Now more than ever, the world needs poetry. There's something about verse that speaks to the essential life force that electrifies the human spirit, that universal humanity inside all of us that sparks to life when we see a rainbow, a baby smiles at us or we see someone we love unexpectedly emerging from a crowd of strangers. Whether we've realized it yet or not, we all crave communion with the wonder of the world, even if the specific moments or images that bring that need to the surface are unique to each individual. Poetry, perhaps more than even the best books (of other kinds, including fiction and non fiction), can awaken us to the human condition and help us reflect on our role within it.