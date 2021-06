Red Bull has decided to move Yuki Tsunoda closer to the AlphaTauri factory in Italy in order to try and improve his form after a run of tough races. Tsunoda was impressive in pre-season testing and the first race in Bahrain, but then crashed in qualifying in Imola and his season has unravelled since. A spin in that race stopped him scoring points, and he hasn’t finished higher than 15th in the following three rounds, leading to a change of scenery for the rookie who was previously based in the UK.