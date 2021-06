Gareth Bale says that it will “cause chaos” if he announces his plans now, as he comes to the end of his loan spell with Tottenham. The 31-year-old arrived back at Spurs after seven years with Real Madrid to great expectations. Indeed, he became one of the world’s best players in Spain, picking up three Champions League winners’ medals. But while he has enjoyed working with Ryan Mason, his struggles under Jose Mourinho have tarnished his return.