YWCA Greater Newburyport held its 11th annual Engaging Communities Luncheon on April 28th where it presented its Community Champion awards to Amanda Haggstrom, Richard Jones and Melinda Morrison the city/town clerks of Amesbury, Newburyport and Salisbury respectively. Their responsibilities include managing all aspects of our election process following one of the most tumultuous elections in history. Our local clerks worked tirelessly to orchestrate and manage one of the first elections done primarily through mail while managing an unprecedented influx of absentee ballot applications as they administered an equally unprecedented election in a safe and effective manner.