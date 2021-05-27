Man jailed after allegedly breaking into cars, garage in Johnsonburg

RIDGWAY--The Honorable Shawn T. McMahon, President Judge of Elk and Cameron Counties, issued only one bench warrant for the second Return Day of May for the 59th Judicial District. A Bench warrant is really a court order that a judge may issue when a person commits contempt of court, such as failing to appear for a scheduled court date. Bench warrants can be issued for both criminal and civil matters. A bench warrant authorizes the immediate on-site arrest of the individual subject to the bench warrant. Any of the persons named should immediately contact their local law enforcement agency to avoid more charges being filed.