Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnsonburg, PA

Man jailed after allegedly breaking into cars, garage in Johnsonburg

By Brianne Fleming bfleming@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man has been jailed on criminal trespassing charges after he allegedly stole several items from two vehicles and a garage in Johnsonburg. Steven Allen Frampton, 27, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal trespassing – entering structure, receiving stolen property and accessing a device he was not authorized to use – all felonies in the third degree – as well as theft from a motor vehicle and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 15.

www.thecourierexpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Ridgway, PA
Ridgway, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Johnsonburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Stolen Vehicles#Motor Vehicle Theft#Stolen Property#Police Cars#Nike#Garage#Man#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine Residue#Burnt Marijuana#Walmart Bags#Walmart Video Footage#Sunglasses#Clarion Road#Gucci Perfume#St Marys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Cars
News Break
Walmart
Related
Pennsylvania Statethecorryjournal.com

More thefts from vehicles reported

Pennsylvania State Police at Corry recently responded to a couple of incidents involving thefts from vehicles with multiple items taken from around the area. Police reported in a news release that, sometime between May 10 and May 13 on Brown Hill Road in Bloomfield Township, a shotgun, air rifle and prescription sunglasses were stolen out of an unlocked 2004 Ford F-350.
Pennsylvania Stateems1.com

Pa. man allegedly spat blood in paramedic's face

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man allegedly spat blood in a paramedic's face after being arrested on a DUI charge. West Shore Regional Police reported that Tanner Boyd Graybill, 33, was pulled over last Thursday and taken into custody after showing signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pennsylvania Statesauconsource.com

State Police Trying to Locate Missing Man in Upper Bucks

A man who police say is considered missing and endangered was the subject of a news release issued by Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin Monday. According to troopers, 37-year-old Steven Eric Heffentrager of East Greenville was last seen on Saturday, May 8 at approximately 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township, Bucks County.
Pennsylvania Statebeavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man a Victim of On-line Fraud. Lost Over $300,000.00

(Wayne Twp., Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a home on Northwestern Drive in Wayne Township, Lawrence County for a report of theft by deception. After investigating Troopers reported via release that 72-year-old Robert Cunningham from Ellwood City was a...
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Pa. state police troopers help install, check child car seats in Upper Macungie Twp.

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - State and local police are available Monday to help install and check child car seats in Lehigh County. State troopers and officers from Upper Macungie Township and South Whitehall Township will be installing and checking child car seats at the Islamic Education Center parking lot on 6635 Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie Township until 8 p.m. Monday.
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

St. Marys Magistrate Roundup

ST. MARYS — Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob presided over several preliminary hearings Tuesday. The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Common Pleas June 4. Malena Lynn Caskey, 30, of Byrnedale, who is charged with driving...
Pennsylvania Statewdadradio.com

CLICK IT OR TICKET CAMPAIGN STARTS TODAY

A campaign aimed at enforcing car safety for children gets underway today. The Pennsylvania State Police announced that the “Click It or Ticket” campaign will run until June 6, and its focus is geared towards educating parents on car seat safety. Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield said that car seat safety is critical in case of a crash, but there are ways for parents to monitor their child’s seat.
Ridgway, PACourier-Express

Alleged Ridgway drug dealer apprehended with 950 bags of heroin

RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man has been jailed on $100,000 bail following a large heroin bust that occurred in April. Dylan Gary Sheen, 24, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree; conspiracy by the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, also a felony; possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and the delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin's office May 7.
Ridgway, PACourier-Express

Ridgway man allegedly apprehended with meth, other drugs

RIDGWAY — A Ridgway man is facing drug charges after police allegedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs. Troy Alexander Smith, 30, of Ridgway, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 3.
Elk County, PAridgwayrecord.com

Drug cases dominate Elk County Return day,, with two cases of redemption giving hope to others.

RIDGWAY--The Honorable Shawn T. McMahon, President Judge of Elk and Cameron Counties, issued only one bench warrant for the second Return Day of May for the 59th Judicial District. A Bench warrant is really a court order that a judge may issue when a person commits contempt of court, such as failing to appear for a scheduled court date. Bench warrants can be issued for both criminal and civil matters. A bench warrant authorizes the immediate on-site arrest of the individual subject to the bench warrant. Any of the persons named should immediately contact their local law enforcement agency to avoid more charges being filed.
Johnsonburg, PACourier-Express

Johnsonburg Magistrate Roundup

JOHNSONBURG — Magisterial District Judge James Martin presided over preliminary hearings April 28 and May 5. Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their rights to a preliminary hearing and will be formally arraigned at the Elk County Court of Commons Pleas June 6. John P Antonuccio, 56, of Brockport, who is...
Brockport, PACourier-Express

Brockport woman accused of trespassing into neighbor's home

BROCKPORT — A Brockport woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly trespassed into her neighbor’s house. Jessica Ann Chase, 38, of Brockport, is charged with the third-degree felony of criminal trespassing by entering a structure, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office.
Ridgway, PABradford Era

Investigation shows High Street fire started in home’s interior

RIDGWAY — An investigation into a High Street fire revealed the fire started in the interior of the home and was accidental in nature, according to Ridgway-based state police. The fire happened at 12:05 a.m. Sunday at 1374 High St., Bradford Township. The one-story home was destroyed, but there were...