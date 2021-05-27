Man jailed after allegedly breaking into cars, garage in Johnsonburg
JOHNSONBURG — A Ridgway man has been jailed on criminal trespassing charges after he allegedly stole several items from two vehicles and a garage in Johnsonburg. Steven Allen Frampton, 27, of Ridgway, is charged with criminal trespassing – entering structure, receiving stolen property and accessing a device he was not authorized to use – all felonies in the third degree – as well as theft from a motor vehicle and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 15.www.thecourierexpress.com