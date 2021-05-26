Cancel
Congress & Courts

Former Virginia Republican Senator John Warner dies at 94

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. Senator John Warner of Virginia, a prominent voice on military policy who at times clashed with fellow Republicans during three decades in office, has died of heart failure. He was 94. Warner died late on Tuesday, with his wife and daughter at his side, his...

The Hill

Biden to deliver remarks at Sen. John Warner's funeral

President Biden will deliver remarks at former Sen. John Warner’s (R-Va.) funeral on Wednesday. The White House said on Tuesday that Biden will “attend and deliver remarks at the funeral ceremony of Senator John Warner at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.” First Lady Jill Biden will also be in attendance.
No. 3 Senate Republican John Barrasso vows to make Biden a 'one-half-term president'

The No. 3 Senate Republican, John Barrasso of Wyoming, told a group of voters that he wants to make President Joe Biden a "one-half-term president." "Mitch McConnell's come under a lot of criticism for saying, at one point, he wanted to make sure that Barack Obama was a one-term president," Barrasso said last Thursday at an event hosted by the Ripon Society, a centrist Republican think tank, which posted the remarks Tuesday.
CBS News

Biden remembers the late Senator John Warner at his funeral

Washington — President Biden spoke at the funeral of former Republican Senator John Warner of Virginia on Wednesday, praising the late lawmaker's legacy of bipartisanship at a time when there is very little of it. The funeral for Warner, a moderate Republican, evoked an arguably bygone era of bipartisan camaraderie and cooperation.
Reuters

