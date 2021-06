JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg softball team used some timely hitting coupled with a few Elk County Catholic errors to knock off the Lady Crusadfers, 8-5, Thursday at Knothole Park to move back over the .500 mark at 8-7. Elk County more than doubled the Ramettes in the hit category, 13-6, on the day, but Johnsonburg made theirs count more as it put together three-run innings in the first and fourth before adding on a pair of insurance runs in the sixth.