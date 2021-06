Update, June 2: A.B. 1401 passed the Assembly 51-17 and will now go through the Senate process. Despite the many many words that have been written about the ways that minimum parking requirements increase the costs and difficulty of building affordable housing, create more parking than needed, and encourage more driving just when everyone should be figuring out how to drive less, there is still organized opposition to A.B. 1401. This bill would simply prohibit a city from requiring a set minimum number of parking spots in places well-served by transit.