HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has initiated a project to study the State Route 11 bridge over the Susquehanna River between Pittston and West Pittston in Luzerne County. The project will also include the County owned Water Street bridge. The bridges, constructed in 1924 and 1914 respectively, are important infrastructure components in the regional transportation network and provide vital connectivity between the communities they serve. Initial data collection efforts will include traffic, environmental, and river hydraulic studies as well as in-depth bridge inspections and structural analysis. The Department is committed to engaging the community in the development of this project and will seek input through various public outreach efforts during project development.