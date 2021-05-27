Cancel
Saint Marys, PA

ST. MARYS CITY MANAGER: Fleming reflects on new position, future goals

By Brianne Fleming bfleming@thecourierexpress.com
Courier-Express
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. MARYS — City Councilman Joe Fleming was recently named the new St. Marys city manager, a position he says he is “extremely honored” to step into. Fleming, a St. Marys native, was elected to serve as a city councilman in November 2019, and was selected to serve as the new city manager earlier this month.

www.thecourierexpress.com
