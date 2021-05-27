Fatal Hit and Run Highlights Need for Drivers and Pedestrians to Always Be Aware of Road Conditions, says Russell Law Firm, LLC

BATON ROUGE, La. (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. A May 9 article on ABC KATC 3 reports on a deadly May 8 alleged hit-and-run accident in Baton Rouge that left one pedestrian dead and a suspect behind bars. The article reports that the suspect allegedly hit a 43-year-old man on Gardere Lane at approximately 11:00 PM before speeding off. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. While police were able to track the 30-year-old suspect down and arrest him, it remains unclear as to whether alcohol or drugs played a role. Baton Rouge-based personal injury attorney office Russell Law Firm LLC says that the collision highlights the importance of staying alert when traveling roads for both pedestrians and drivers, especially in low-visibility conditions.