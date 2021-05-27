Paradox Announces VICTORIA 3, CRUSADER KINGS III Expansion, and More at PDXCON Remixed

During PDXCON Remixed, we found out that Crusader Kings III: Royal Court will be added as the game's first major expansion. This expansion will test your might as the king as you will now have to deal with a larger court, more adversaries, and leaving your mark as king with an all-new design. The expansion will be released alongside a major free update that will include a new culture interface and more. We have more info on it below along with a trailer, as we wait for the team to put a proper release date on it.