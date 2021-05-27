Cancel
Video Games

Paradox Announces VICTORIA 3, CRUSADER KINGS III Expansion, and More at PDXCON Remixed

By Tommy Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePDXCON Remixed took place over the weekend and during the event, Paradox Interactive made a number of announcements. The first and possibly the most prominent one was the announcement of Victoria 3. Fans have been waiting for the next entry in the strategy game franchise and now they’re getting it. Victoria 3 is all about building your society during the 19th and early 20th centuries and you’re going to have to balance politics and the economy during the Industrial Age. Do you have what it takes?

geektyrant.com
#Economy#Crusader Kings Iii#Political Revolution#Global Politics#National Politics#Political Reform#Paradox Interactive#Revolution Beckons#Conservative Factions#Trade#Announcements#Strategy#National Populations
