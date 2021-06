Newbury Comcast customers, Triton supporters and 1st Amendment believers have good reason not to reward the two Select Board members running to keep their jobs. They voted to raise our PEG cable fees to 5% without a plan to either fund Triton’s channel 8 and to have no public access local TV. Public access is citizen TV, free from any government control or political censorship. Last year a challenger running for the Select Board submitted a video on her candidacy and the town employees delayed cablecasting for almost a month.