Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

This Portable Rocking Chair Is the 'Most Comfortable' Seat Shoppers Have Ever Owned

By Summer Cartwright
Posted by 
People
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducts in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The world is slowly reopening, and the summertime activities that we didn't get to enjoy last year, like sporting events and concerts, are now back and perhaps more fun than ever (absence does, in fact, make the heart grow fonder). To enjoy whatever outdoor activities you've got lined up on your summertime schedule as much as possible, consider getting a comfortable chair you can use on any occasion.

people.com
People

People

100K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocking Chair#The Chairs#Outdoor Games#Rock Concerts#Amazon Com#Indigo Blue#Comfortable Features#Amazon Shoppers#Relaxing#Fun#Expansive Parking Lots#Optimal Relaxation#Models#Grass#Gravel#Sporting Events#Ball Games#Cinnamon#Uneven Ground
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Amazon
Related
MakeupPosted by
Apartment Therapy

7 Cute Amazon Makeup Organizers That Will Keep Your Go-To Beauty Products in One Neat Place

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re anything like me, you’ve had those mornings where you’re scrambling to get ready and nothing is where it needs to be. Whether I’m doing my makeup, skincare routine, hair, or all of the above, all of my stuff eventually ends up cluttering my countertop during the morning rush. Ideally, the process of getting ready should be your time to prep for the day while squeezing in a little self-care. But if your space isn’t organized, then a lot of that precious alone time turns into mayhem as you frantically search for what you need. Not. Cool.
Lifestylehomecrux.com

Built Entirely From Aluminum, Ultraleggera is the Lightest Chair Ever

Polish designer Oskar Zieta of Zieta Studio has developed an ultra-lightweight chair dubbed Ultraleggera that weighs only 1.6kg (3.6 pounds) but can hold up to 1,200 kgs of weight. This chair is made by welding together aluminum sheets that can be blown up just like balloons. For its extreme featherweight design, this is touted as the world’s lightest chair.
Lifestyleglamourmagazine.co.uk

23 best summer candles so even if you're stuck in the UK, your home will smell like a tropical paradise

Freelance journalist, writing about all things lifestyle and beauty. Big fan of pasta, cheese, chunky black boots and a bright lipstick. While a beach holiday feels like a distant dream and the constant thunderstorms are ruining many of our social plans, we're determined to make summer 2021 a good one, especially after a pandemic that's wreaked havoc. One way to instantly transport yourself to a tropical island is through scent, which is exactly why a summer candle is a perfect pick-me-up.
Lifestylemarthastewart.com

We Asked an Ergonomics Expert to Recommend the Most Comfortable Beach Chairs for Your Next Summer Vacation

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Staying in one position for too long can leave your body strained and sore, and that's true whether you're hunched over your phone or stuck at your desk for hours of Zoom meetings. But the ergonomics of your beach chair are just as critical as those of your office seat—unless you want an afternoon engaged in the latest page-turner to cause aches and pains for the rest of your trip. "Poor ergonomics in a chair can place excess strain on your back, hips, and knees in any scenario," says Michael Patrick Barrett, Doctor of Occupational Therapy and adjunct instructor at Thomas Jefferson University. "Everyone should pay attention to the ergonomics of any chair they plan to sit in for an extended period."
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

10 accessories to work more comfortably at home

Despite the fact that the world is already opening up, many companies will wait to return to their normal operations until they are on a green light or will even adopt a hybrid home office scheme. With that in mind and taking advantage of the 2021 Hot Sale , it...
Hair CareIn Style

This Smart Hair Dryer Is Designed to Keep Curls From Going Flat

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Dyson isn’t the only vacuum brand getting into the hair tools game. Tineco, which has a range of top-rated vacuum cleaners on Amazon, created some buzz with its expansion into beauty last year. Curly-haired people should take note of the Tineco Moda One hair dryer: It doesn’t only cut drying time in half, according to shoppers, but it’s also safe for curls — and it’s half the price of the Supersonic.
Behind Viral VideosWiscnews.com

Have you taken the TikTok comforter challenge?

TikTok is full of hacks to make everything a little easier, so it’s no surprise there’s also a hack for making the bed. The TikTok #comforterchallenge is supposed to let you make your bed in seconds by flipping your duvet onto the bed so it looks instantly made. Some TikTok users had more luck than others.
Shoppingkentlive.news

Shoppers in love with 'dreamy' M&S bedding which is less than £20

Marks and Spencer have launched a 'dreamy' new bedding set shoppers just can't get enough of. The new duvet set has been described as 'dreamy' by shoppers who have found themselves falling in love. The themed bedding is a Percy Pig design and was shared this week by Facebook page...
ElectronicsReal Simple

This Portable Air Conditioner Helps Shoppers 'Sleep Like a Rock'—Even During Heat Waves

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you don't have the luxury of central AC and the temperatures start to creep upwards, staying comfortable at home can be tricky. A cooling set of sheets and a strategically placed fan certainly help, but sometimes, a little more power is needed—and that's when a portable air conditioner can work wonders. According to shoppers, Midea's 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner is a "lifesaver" during summer heat, and it's now on sale with an Amazon coupon.
ApparelPosted by
TheDailyBeast

I’ll Be Wearing This Linen Shirt All Summer Long

Scouting Report: This linen shirt from Quince isn’t just breathable and stylish, it’s suitable for any occasion, making it a summer staple. This Spring we are finally venturing out of our apartments, and that also means back into our offices (maybe). However leaving our makeshift standing desks behind doesn’t mean we have to abandon all comfort, and luxury basics brand Quince is here to help. Linen is, in many ways, the fabric of summer. The soft fabric is breathable in a wide array of temperatures and durable, too. Quince’s 100% Organic Linen Short Sleeve Shirt takes all the light and breezy benefits of linen and combines them with clean, classic cuts that can be worn comfortably to the office and the beach. Even with the unavoidable sweat at my neck and underarms, the shirt didn’t stick to my skin as I’ve experienced with synthetic fabrics. The linen shirt is easy to care for and free from chemicals and materials that aren’t great for you or the planet.
CarsT3.com

Coleman Square Camp table review: robust but not the most portable

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. The simply named Coleman Square Camp table is a sturdy table that suits four comfortably. This no-frills table was brought out by Coleman way back in 2016, but is still readily available to buy. So can this classic design compete with today's best camping tables? We got cooking at a local campsite to test it out in its natural habitat. Read on for our Coleman Square Camp table review.
ApparelPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Save Your Soles With the Most Comfortable Heels

Finding comfortable heels can be the ultimate sartorial challenge. Who hasn’t had a love-hate relationship with heels? Sure, they instantly elevate any outfit in every way — not to mention give you legs for days — but they can seriously hurt. Any shoe lover knows what it’s like to hobble home after a long day. But, the best comfortable heels allow you to wear them all day without leaving your feet swollen and covered in blisters.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Skipping AC and Using This $30 Portable Tower Fan Instead

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it may be tempting to blast the air conditioner this summer — especially if you run hot while you sleep or are working out of a home office — affordable alternatives, like the Forty4 Small Oscillating Portable Tower Fan, are great options for saving on utility costs. Though this fan may be petite, Amazon reviewers say its cooling powers are strong enough to skip running the AC altogether.
TV Showsmymodernmet.com

14 Incredible Replicas of Famous Design Chairs You Can Own

If you are looking for a way to spruce up your space, an awesome chair with a great design history is the perfect way to start. To help you choose your next statement-making piece of furniture, we've picked out some of our favorite replicas of iconic chairs of design history. But aside from their historical importance, we think these are beautiful pieces you can own at a far more reasonable price than the originals.
Apparelfavecrafts.com

Best Free Handbag Pattern

This is the Best Free Handbag Pattern we've come across so far! This is a perfect bag for every day; not too small and not too large. Since it's a lined bag, it feels substantial and won't tear at the first sign of actual use. You can use any number of fabrics for this purse so feel free to have fun with the design. We love a patterned purse that can be a focal point of an outfit! This tutorial is also budget-friendly. The blogger said that it took only about $7 to make!
Beauty & FashionBrit + Co

19 Must-Have Summer Accessories You Can Snag On Amazon

The easiest way to update your style this summer? Add a few extra-trendy accessories to your wardrobe staples and last-season essentials. While we're all for investing in the aforementioned timeless pieces, high price points don't always make sense for bold trends that are meant to be fun, not permanent. That's where Amazon comes in. If you know where to look (and we do), practically all the biggest trends can be found on the mega-retailer, making summer style accessible at every price point. Even a t-shirt and jeans can be transformed by slipping on acrylic rings (a major must-have right now), grabbing a bag in a summery new hue, and adding a cool pair of sunglasses. To upgrade your closet for the season, simply add a few of these playful picks to your cart.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
StyleCaster

FYI—So Many Cute Coach Bags Are On Sale Right Now

Any good shopper knows that a truly great sale can be hard to come by. But, on the other side of that coin, once you find a great deal, it’s often impossible to stop yourself from buying everything that’s marked down. That’s how I feel about shopping all the good Coach bag sales at the moment—there are so many great deals happening right now and I simply do not have enough money in my account to buy everything I want.