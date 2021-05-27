Cancel
Energy Industry

General Electric : GE Renewable Energy wins one of the Largest Onshore Wind Contracts in South-east Asia

 6 days ago

Contract signed with BIM Wind JSC, a joint venture company between Philippines AC Energy and Vietnam BIM Energy Holding for an 88 MW wind farm. Selection of the GE Cypress turbine, GE's largest onshore wind turbine. Wind farm expected to be commissioned by the end of third quarter of 2021.

#Ge Renewable Energy#Wind Energy#Energy Efficiency#Wind Power#Offshore Wind#Onshore Wind#Renewable Power Capacity#General Electric#Philippines Ac Energy#Ge Cypress#O M#Ayala Corporation#Bim Group#Annual Energy Production#Aep#Ge Renewable Energy#Asean#Ac Energy International#Ac Energy#Bim Renewables
