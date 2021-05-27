Travel 2021 | Grafton, Moreau, Thompson’s: Closer to home, rediscover this summertime trifecta
New York’s state parks are home to some of the best lakes the state has to offer — including Grafton, Moreau and Thompson’s. Grafton Lakes, located in Rensselaer County, actually consists of multiple ponds — Shaver, Long, Mill and Second. Nestled between the Hudson and Taconic valleys, these “lakes” are surrounded by more than 2,500 acres of land that includes 25 miles of hiking trails and is home to all kinds of boats, including canoes, kayaks, sailboats and rowboats. Boats with engines are also allowed.dailygazette.com