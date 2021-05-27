UnitedHealth : Press Release
As part of the new partnership, CAMBA will deploy Community Health Workers (CHWs) to women in two family shelters and nine public housing developments in Brooklyn. The CHWs will conduct screenings and health assessments; provide educational workshops; and offer referrals to supportive food and nutrition, breastfeeding, mental health, housing and newborn care services. Funding will also support staffing, birth and postpartum doula support and the purchase of mobile medical vans.www.marketscreener.com