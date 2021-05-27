Cancel
UnitedHealth : Press Release

 6 days ago

As part of the new partnership, CAMBA will deploy Community Health Workers (CHWs) to women in two family shelters and nine public housing developments in Brooklyn. The CHWs will conduct screenings and health assessments; provide educational workshops; and offer referrals to supportive food and nutrition, breastfeeding, mental health, housing and newborn care services. Funding will also support staffing, birth and postpartum doula support and the purchase of mobile medical vans.

Health
Economy
Healthhealthcaredive.com

CVS Caremark CMO on addressing disparities through data

Sree Chaguturu is CVS Health's senior vice president and chief medical officer for CVS Caremark. As the United States grappled with the enormous threat posed by the coronavirus last spring and social distancing measures took hold, we saw a significant drop in people accessing routine and preventive care. With a new, deadly and little understood virus, many healthcare providers shut down for non-emergency medical care.
HealthU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA Authorizes Marketing of Diagnostic Aid for Autism Spectrum Disorder

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized marketing of a device to help diagnose autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The Cognoa ASD Diagnosis Aid is a machine learning-based software intended to help health care providers diagnose ASD in children 18 months through 5 years of age who exhibit potential symptoms of the disorder.
Mental Healthatlantanews.net

Maryland University of Integrative Health announces free Professional Continuing Education courses for mental health providers

Laurel, Md.- Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) announced today that it will offer four (4) free professional and continuing education courses to mental health providers. This is in recognition of National Mental Health Awareness Month and National PTSD Awareness Month, and the critical role that mental health providers offer to the healthcare field, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roselle, IL

HHS provides $755,065 to businesses in Roselle under CARES Act

Through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Roselle received $755,065 in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. According to numbers reported through the fourth quarter of 2020, businesses in Illinois received $5.2 billion in health-related relief from the CARES Act issued by the Department of Health and Human Services. The largest recipient of funding in the state was Advocate Health and Hospitals Corporation with a total of $316 million. The average loan size in the city was $29,041 while the state's average loan amount was $335,543.
Washington State

Public health funding will improve service, outcomes in Washington state

Submitted by the Washington State Department of Health. Public health support and outcomes are set to improve for all people across Washington state now that Governor Jay Inslee has signed the budget recently passed by the Washington State Legislature. The budget for the current biennium, and future budgets, will allow the Department of Health (DOH), along with its partners in local jurisdictions and tribes, to improve public health across the state.
Businessbusinessobserverfl.com

Acquisition communications: go beyond the press release

The Tampa Bay business market is hot — at least eight acquisitions took place in the first quarter of 2021, compared to just five in all of 2020. While an acquisition can be an exciting change, by nature, it is often unsettling for various stakeholder groups. By developing a strong communications plan beyond the standard press release, you can help control the narrative while retaining the trust of stakeholders and key employees — which will help drive a return on investment. Here’s how:
Public HealthEffingham Radio

Public Health Officials Announce 478 New Cases Of Coronavirus

More than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 51% are fully vaccinated. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 478 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 9 additional deaths. In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Collegesknsiradio.com

U of M Lab Earns Funding to Monitor For New COVID-19 Variants, Outbreaks

(KNSI) – The University of Minnesota has received funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sequence 6,000 COVID-19 samples in the next year to help monitor for new virus variants and pinpoint case clusters. The U of M Genomics Center will get nearly $750,000 to run genomic...
Public HealthAMA

What employers can do to boost COVID-19 vaccine equity

Employers can help ensure the equitable administration of COVID-19 vaccinations by making it as easy as possible for their employees to get one. Scientific integrity and transparency secures trust in COVID-19 vaccines. Stay informed on vaccine developments with the AMA. “We’ve learned that workplace outbreaks have been a major contributor...
Ohio StateWTAP

Ohio Health Department rescinds pandemic health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Several pandemic health orders have been rescinded or lifted in the State of Ohio. This action removes several statewide requirements enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the statewide mask mandate. Fully vaccinated individuals, defined as those who are two weeks past the final dose, can safely...
Houston, TX

NeuMed modernizing urgent care in Heights

It’s not every day that you meet someone who shares the exact-same burning desire and vision to reimagine the urgent care space. But that’s exactly what happened to nurse practitioner Victoria and her physician husband Akash. “We both knew, from first-hand experience, that the urgent care space was one of...
Healthcapitalandmain.com

What Crisis? Why the Health Insurance Business is Booming

Last year, as America’s health insurance behemoths raked in staggering profits in the midst of a brutal pandemic, defenders of the revenue haul pointed specifically to 2021 as the time when things would even out. People who’d been afraid to go to the doctor or who had postponed an elective procedure, industry spokespeople predicted, would come out in droves in the new year. Insurance companies would start paying more claims and making less money.
Nash County, NC

Nash UNC Health Care recognized for stroke care

Nash UNC Health Care has recently been re-accredited with The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers. According to The Joint Commission, The Gold Seal of Approval and the Heart-Check mark represent symbols of quality...
HIT Consultant

As CMS Delays CHART, Rural Providers Need to Take Value-Based Care into Their Own Hands

The answer to solving a healthcare crisis that exacerbates barriers to care among some of the most vulnerable patient populations in the country is staring us in the face. For rural hospitals straining under the weight of erratic patient volumes, sicker populations and lack of funding, the path forward is in value-based care. But providers can’t stand idly by waiting for the government to step in and help them make that change. They need to save themselves.
Charleston, SC

Charleston applies for CDC grant to address social disparities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston Health and Wellness Advisory Committee is working to address health disparities in Charleston. They’re applying for a grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Medical University of South Carolina Health Promotions Director Dr. Susan Johnson will be discussing the...
Skagit County, WA

43% of Skagit population fully vaccinated against COVID-19

About 43% of Skagit County’s population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of end of May, according to statistics from Skagit County Public Health. That’s on par with the rest of the state. The Washington Department of Health reported that 42% of residents are fully vaccinated. Nationally, it’s nearly 41%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anderson County, KY

Nearly 97% of students shun vaccine

Only 3 percent of the eligible students in the Anderson County public school system opted to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it was offered last week. Of the roughly 1,900 middle and high school students 12 and older, an estimated 60 chose to take the Pfizer vaccine during two clinics offered by the school district and one at the health department, according to data provided by Public Health Director Tim Wright.
Pharmaceuticalsgmanetwork.com

DOH: Don’t use antibody tests to confirm protection of COVID-19 vaccines

The Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday recommended against the use of antibody tests to confirm the level of protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines after experts warned that results may cause confusion. “A negative antibody test does not mean that the COVID-19 vaccine did not work,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario...