The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries

Idris Elba says that the Luther movie is going into production this year. The BBC star talked to Variety about the beloved series. People have been wondering about the status of this project for years now. But, Elba had some good news to send them off into the weekend. People continue to ask the Hobbs & Shaw actor at every turn about everyone’s troubled detective. BBC obviously couldn’t forget about this size of a crossover hit. Doctor Who and other programs can help carry the torch. But, Luther would be an immense draw on any streaming service. There was some fear that viewers might have forgotten, but the response to this news online seems to indicate that people love Elba in this role and would like as much as they can get.