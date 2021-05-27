Cancel
The 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries

filmneweurope.com
 6 days ago

(YR2021) project brings together filmmakers and cultural professionals across the V4 to cooperate in the recovery of the film industry which has been badly damaged by the COVID pandemic and to reconnect with cinema audiences across the region and across borders. The project will use both traditional and innovative technology incorporating the lessons learned about reaching audiences online and the advantages of hybrid events in creating new connections across the Visegrad region.

www.filmneweurope.com
Moviesinsidesources.com

Two Films Offer Hope for a Divided Country

Is it possible that if we learn to be patient, we might know more and perhaps even accept and trust one another in a contentious era? I have recently watched two movies that suggest this. The first is the Academy Award-winning documentary “My Octopus Teacher.” In it, a man named...
Minoritiesgananoquereporter.com

Inaugural Calgary Black Film Festival puts 'Black reality' on screen with 41 films from 10 countries

Fabienne Colas’s original plan was to conquer Hollywood. By the time she was a teenager, she was already one of the most successful actresses in her native Haiti. So Tinseltown seemed like the logical, albeit ambitious, next step. But along the way she got sidelined in Montreal. She arrived in Quebec in her early 20s to visit friends and fell in love with the city’s diversity and “joie de vivre.” She was convinced to stay in town and try her luck in Montreal before moving on to Los Angeles. But this was in 2003 and one of the first things Colas noticed when watching film and TV in her adopted home was that Black people seldom appeared. The industry didn’t seem to reflect the city’s diversity.
Moviesspectator.us

Definitely the best cow film of the year

Animal attraction: John Magaro as Otis ‘Cookie’ Figowitz, and Evie the Jersey cow, who is as convincing as she is beautiful (A24) Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow stars John Magaro, Orion Lee, Toby Jones, and a Jersey cow listed in the credits as ‘Evie’, who has a dewy face and big soft eyes. As Reichardt has confessed: ‘She is very beautiful and was cast purely on her looks.’ Evie is, thankfully, as convincing as she is beautiful, and this is a convincing and beautiful film. It is touching, tender, original, entrancing, definitely the best cow film of the year. Plus it’s also a quietly masterful thriller where a clafoutis (blueberry) will have you on the edge of your seat.
Minoritiesimdb.com

Sheffield DocFest Releases Trailer for Retrospective Celebrating Black British Cinema

Sheffield DocFest has launched a video preview (above) of some of the films you can expect to see during this month’s spotlight on Black British screen culture. DocFest is celebrating Black British filmmaking with a Retrospective titled “Films belong to those who need them – fragments from the history of Black British Cinema.” The Retrospective brings together a wide and diverse range of films that have been largely overlooked and undervalued in film history and criticism.
MoviesCartoon Brew

Animafest Zagreb 2021: 5 Short Films To Look Out For This Year

Animafest Zagreb, the world’s second-oldest animation festival, is gearing up to hold its 2021 edition in the Croatian capital on June 7–12. If it goes ahead, Animafest will have pulled off a rare feat: holding fully in-person events in both years of the pandemic (last year’s was delayed to the fall).
MoviesHouston Chronicle

Review: Powerful ‘Final Account’ one of the best films of the year

Usually, fiction is best at revealing the deepest recesses of human nature, but “Final Account” does that through the documentary form. See this movie, and you will take from it moments of revelation that you won’t forget. It is a work of non-fiction art, and in all ways - its arrangement, execution and effect - it’s a masterpiece.
Films to Catch at This Year's Full Frame Documentary Film Festival

This year’s Full Frame Documentary Film Festival features 36 titles from 21 countries—21 feature films and 15 shorts. Here’s a sampling of what’s unspooling, virtually, at this year’s fest. From the makers of 2018’s RGB, My Name is Pauli Murray chronicles the legacy of the pioneering poet and activist attorney...
MoviesWinston-Salem Journal

RiverRun International Film Festival announces jury awards for this year's festival

The RiverRun International Film Festival today announced the Jury Awards for the 2021 Festival. This year’s festival ran May 6-16 and was a hybrid festival of virtual screenings and safe, outdoor and drive-in screenings. The festival presented 134 films representing 24 countries. “We had an impressive slate of films this...
TV & VideosHello Magazine

Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson reveals filming difficulties

Escape to the Country star Jules Hudson has revealed that the ongoing bad weather throughout May has put a dampener on filming the hugely popular show. Sharing a cute clip of two ducks waddling across a field in the downpour onto Twitter, Jules can be heard saying: "Well it's nice weather for ducks, not such great weather for filming in."
MoviesComicBook

Idris Elba Confirms Luther Movie Begins Filming This Year

Idris Elba says that the Luther movie is going into production this year. The BBC star talked to Variety about the beloved series. People have been wondering about the status of this project for years now. But, Elba had some good news to send them off into the weekend. People continue to ask the Hobbs & Shaw actor at every turn about everyone’s troubled detective. BBC obviously couldn’t forget about this size of a crossover hit. Doctor Who and other programs can help carry the torch. But, Luther would be an immense draw on any streaming service. There was some fear that viewers might have forgotten, but the response to this news online seems to indicate that people love Elba in this role and would like as much as they can get.
Hamburg, NYwestsenecabee.com

Film

Fri. 21 & sat. 22 The Lady Vanishes — The 1938 British mystery thriller film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and features Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave, 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, and Saturday, May 22, at the Hamburg Palace Theatre, 31 Buffalo St., Hamburg; $. 716-649-2295, www.hamburgpalace.com fri. 21, sat. 22 & tues. 25 Aliens — The 1986 science […]
Movieslehren.com

Himansh Kohli: My Film Got Delayed Twice In Last One Year

In his recent interview, Yaariyan (2014) fame Bollywood star Himansh Kohli says my film got delayed in last one year. Opening up on how the coronavirus pandemic has severely effected his upcmoing film’s shooting schedule, Himansh Kohli says my film got delayed in last one year. Lamenting on how this...
MoviesSFGate

Jia Zhangke and Pingyao Film Festival to Return for Fifth Edition

Iconic Chinese indie film director Jia Zhangke is to make a return to the Pingyao International Film Festival that he founded and which he famously quit at the end of the October 2020 edition. His new role remains somewhat murky. Jia was a speaker at a launch event Tuesday in...
Moviescinemaexpress.com

Bloom Short Film Review: A visually rich tale of love in the time of lockdown

Is there a right time and place to fall in love? Doesn’t the isolation and loneliness that comes with a phenomenon like this raging pandemic make us crave for company? And what is love if not the right company even at the wrong times? We see people on social media throw shade on people falling in love or marrying or even becoming parents during the pandemic. But more than anything doesn’t it show a person’s desperate need to share their lives with another person? When did wanting to be loved become a bad thing? When did wanting to love become a sign of desperation? Haven’t we heard of the adage that even during the gloomiest of times, a flower always finds the time and space to bloom?
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Bad Tales’ review: One of the most disturbing films of the year

What are those films that you find so difficult to describe? The work of which filmmakers would you classify as “unclassifiable”? In my case, I would say that there is such a difficult oddity to digest Yorgos Lanthimos’ films, including, of course, The Lobster (2015) and The Killing of Sacred Deer (2017). Same with Lynne Ramsay’s We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011) and You Were Never Really Here (2017).
Moviesnordot.app

Cannes 'can't wait' for film festival after 'horrible' year

The five-star palace hotels are in full swing, the sound of music drifts across the beach and after a 'horrible' year blighted by coronavirus, Cannes is buzzing again for its international film festival. "We can't wait," admits Pierrick Cizeron, chief executive at the Majestic hotel that overlooks the Mediterranean and...