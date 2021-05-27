Cancel
Alabama State

Netflix ‘High on The Hog’ Needs to Come to Alabama, Here’s Why

By Mary K
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let me turn you on to something that is going to fill your spirit. On May 26, 2021, a limited series was released on Netflix. It’s rich in history, information and will give you the desire to get a plate of soul food. What am I talking about? High on...

wtug.com
Netflix’s 'High on the Hog' celebrates African American food

In the new Netflix documentary series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” Stephen Satterfield leads viewers on a delicious journey, from the markets of Benin in West Africa to the rice fields of Carolina’s Low Country, from Thomas Jefferson’s elegant Virginia home to the dusty rodeos of Houston. Along the way, he meets chefs, bakers and writers, like chef B.J. Dennis of Charleston, baker Jerrelle Guy and culinary history Michael W. Twitty, who illuminate the joy and depth African American food contributed to America.
What's coming to Netflix and leaving in June 2021

WASHINGTON — Summer is right around the corner and Netflix is bringing the heat. The streaming platform on Wednesday announced its full lineup of what's coming and going throughout the month of June. The highly anticipated Netflix original movie "Fatherhood," starring Kevin Hart, is expected to be released on June...
Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ showcases Black people’s vital contributions to American food

“Never been more excited for a food show in my life,” I tweeted when I first saw news of “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” a Netflix docuseries debuting Wednesday. And based on the response, those within my realm of the Internet seem to feel the same way. The show is “a story of Black America’s resilience, enduring creativity, and vital contribution to America’s kitchen,” according to press materials, and is based on the heavily decorated culinary historian Jessica B. Harris’s seminal book of the same name.
Netflix's 'High on the Hog' reveals how Black cooking is the bedrock of American food

The macaroni pie is ready, so steamy and golden you want to reach through the television screen to scoop up a big helping. Historian Leni Sorensen hovers over a kitchen hearth at Monticello, the Virginia plantation built by Thomas Jefferson. She uses a pot hook to remove the cast-iron lid and reveal the casserole dish inside the baking vessel. "Oh, it's sizzling," she says, the sound audible in the background like distant applause.
Primetimer

Netflix's High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America will change the way you look at American food

Hosted by food journalist Stephen Satterfield based on Dr. Jessica B. Harris' 2012 book of the same name by Dr. Jessica B. Harris, High on the Hog "aims to do is to slow food history down, uncovering the particularities that have been lost and buried over the years," says Justin Kirkland. "As Harris (and her book) points out, it’s African ingredients that created so much of America. Not just the dishes we’ve grown accustomed to on Thanksgiving, but the cities we inhabit. To marvel at American food is to marvel at African American food. Period. As the docuseries moves forward, the story moves stateside, bringing centuries-old traditions into the present. While myth-busting and food trivia may be delightful highlights in each episode, the moments that resonate most deeply are the personal stories that state history so matter of factly, flipping accepted notions on their heads without explicitly bringing them up. In episode three, the roots of macaroni and cheese are traced to James Hemings, the first American-born, French-trained chef. There’s no justification or debunking needed for a story like Hemings. The point is only that the story be told. High on the Hog provides an introductory course into how entangled African American culture is with American cuisine in just four episodes. Beyond the history of the food, Satterfield and his many guests along the way begin to unravel African American food history and the arms it has in the sociological, cultural, and historical contexts that often get ignored."
Book 'High On The Hog' Inspires Netflix Docuseries

Ten years ago, Jessica Harris wrote a book called "High On The Hog." It chronicled the history of African American cuisine, and it inspired a food writer named Stephen Satterfield. STEPHEN SATTERFIELD: When I talk about Dr. J., I use words like iconic, brilliant, someone whose literary life and canon...
Meeting Netflix’s ‘High on the Hog’ host Stephen Satterfield

ATLANTA — Atlanta native Stephen Satterfield had never hosted a TV show or really even imagined he’d ever do so. So when the producers of Netflix’s new docuseries “High on the Hog” contacted Satterfield, he thought they were merely seeking his expertise as a sommelier, culinary anthropologist and activist. “I was producing things behind the scenes,” he said. “Podcasting, and working as editor and publisher.”
Here are the Netflix Originals coming to Canada in June 2021

Each month, Netflix adds new original content to its platform. This June, shows and movies like Sweet Tooth, Record of Ragnarok, the second season of Feel Good, and the fourth season of one of my absolute favourite shows, Élite and more will be joining the streaming service. This list is...
New Netflix Docu-Series “High On The Hog” Highlights America’s Soulful Food History

The roots of America’s culinary history run deep. Our cuisine is a melting pot of flavors which originate from a broad array of international cultures. Cultures that each have their own stories, struggles and triumphs. Despite our domestic hodgepodge, American food is often reduced to burgers and fries, both of which are incredible, yet neither of which paint the full picture of our culinary history. And though said burgers and fries are definitely a beloved pastime for Americans, in truth they were adopted from Germany and Belgium.
TravelNoire

Netflix’s High On The Hog Highlights Benin’s Impact On America And The Diaspora

When many Black Americans begin the conversation of the ancestors being taken from Africa, and over to the Americas, Ghana is often at the forefront. But, Benin is not to be forgotten. Netflix’s new docuseries, ‘High On The Hog,‘ starts off in the country, to highlight its impact on Black food traditions— past and present— while also connecting viewers to a very important piece of many Americans’ history.
92.9 WTUG

New ‘Wonder Years’ Reboot to Take Place in Alabama

“The Wonder Years” is coming back to ABC, but this reboot has a new twist. Earlier last month, a teaser-trailer was released for the once-beloved classic. This time, however, it will be centered around a Black family living in Montgomery, Alabama. Don Cheadle stars as the narrator and adult version of Dean Williams, the main character.
92.9 WTUG

Live Out Your Fairytale Dreams at this Stunning Alabama airbnb

Live out your princess dreams at Fairhope, Alabama's most beloved airbnbs complete with dragons, moats and more!. Learn more about Storybrook Castle and book your stay by clicking HERE. Get a Taste of the Italian Countryside at this Cottondale airbnb. This Alabama Treehouse Brings Your Instagram Dreams to Life. Crane...
92.9 WTUG

Some of Alabama’s Smallest Towns You Didnt Know About

There are towns in Alabama with less than 500 residents. Wow! We've got a list of some of the smallest Alabama towns. Being from Orlando, Florida, seeing small towns isn't as uncommon as you may think. Orlando is a very big city, but there are some small towns in central Florida. I went to college in a town much smaller than Orlando and spent a lot of time in a small town volunteering at a kids' camp. In fact, the city where I attended college has a smaller population than Tuscaloosa!
Here's what's coming to Netflix in June: Lupin, Elite, The Big Lebowski, and more

Netflix is bringing the heat in June with stacks of new and returning titles from the big and small screens. Six new episodes of Lupin will drop June 11, as the second part of the show's first season. The fan-favorite French series follows the adventures of professional thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy), who fashions himself as a modern-day Arsène Lupin as he sets out on a mission to avenge his father's death.
92.9 WTUG

What’s the Best Alabama Wine

It's National Wine Day and I'm in the mood to grab a bottle to celebrate. I'd love to know about local wines made here in Alabama. I've reached the stage in life where a few glasses of wine after work sounds like a great evening. At first, I used to watch Olivia Pope on Scandal drink her wine and wonder what was so great about it? It took me a few years but now I get it!