Credit Suisse : Climate Innovation Fund closes at USD 318m

Some of the Swiss firm's bankers reportedly nixed Sanjeev Gupta. That didn't stop Credit Suisse management from signing off on billions in business with him elsewhere. Credit Suisse's trade finance bankers put Sanjeev Gupta's (pictured below) Liberty Commodities on an internal black list in 2016 over concerns his business dealings weren't legitimate, «Bloomberg» (behind paywall) reported on Friday. The trade finance department would be the first port of call for a commodities outfit such as Gupta's seeking financing.