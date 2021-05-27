Cancel
Economy

Credit Suisse : Climate Innovation Fund closes at USD 318m

marketscreener.com
 6 days ago

Credit Suisse Climate Innovation Fund closes at USD 318m. Send as emailShare on FacebookTweet this pageShare on LinnkedInShare on Google+. Credit Suisse announces the final closing of the Credit Suisse Climate Innovation Fund, a USD 318 million fund dedicated to allocating capital at the intersection of mission-driven, venture capital companies focused on disruptive technologies, solving for a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

www.marketscreener.com
