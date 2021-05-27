Credit Suisse : Climate Innovation Fund closes at USD 318m
Credit Suisse announces the final closing of the Credit Suisse Climate Innovation Fund, a USD 318 million fund dedicated to allocating capital at the intersection of mission-driven, venture capital companies focused on disruptive technologies, solving for a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.