Now that summer is upon us, many of us will be embarking on camping trips. Some travelers opt for traditional tent camping, and others will be renting RVs this season, but car camping is an option not to be overlooked. You don't need a spacious RV or camper; in fact, no matter what kind of car you drive, you can enjoy car camping; if you have the right gear, that is.