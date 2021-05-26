Gardening: Take a look at what's blooming now

Who is blooming now? I have Silver Dawn peony in full bloom, Purple Sensation Alliums scattered everywhere, Iris starting to unfurl their gorgeousness and perennial Salvia. Last year I planted about 60 “Moulin Rouge” Salvias, the year before a large number of “Cardonna” Salvia. The ones planted in the spring are nearly full size already which is up to 26 inches tall and 30 inches wide. I consider Salvia’s filler flowers in the garden. No big showy flower head like peony or iris, but a nice splash of color throughout the garden.