While the risk of West Nile virus remains low in Rock County, the number of mosquitoes will be increasing given the time of year, recent rains and hot weekend forecast. “With COVID-19 workloads, our mosquito surveillance program has taken a bit of a back seat during 2020 and 2021,” Rock County Public Health Department Environmental Health Director Rick Wietersen said. “We are in the process of starting up some surveillance later this summer. Some general observations are that the mosquito populations have started out slower than usual this year due to the dry spring, however the recent rains and upcoming hot weather later this week are ideal for mosquito breeding and it is likely that we will start to see a significant increase in mosquito population over the next couple of weeks.”