JR Cigar’s 50th Anniversary celebration continues with another exclusive project from one of the most legendary brands in the industry – Davidoff. The two companies are collaborating on an exclusive cigar to celebrate this exciting milestone with style. “It is an honor to work on this project with a company as iconic as Davidoff,” says Nick Libretti, brand manager for JR Cigar. “The blend is extraordinary, leaning more towards a modern Davidoff blend with its complexity, yet it still has that signature smoothness and perfect construction.”